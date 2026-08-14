Levi's men's sale spans jeans, jackets, shorts, and tops, with jeans like the 501 Original marked down to as low as $18.97 from a regular price of $69.50. Graphic tees start at $5.97, and trucker jackets are available from $23.97. The sale covers hundreds of items across denim, cotton, and linen-blend styles, including Big & Tall sizes. Levi's Red Tab members get free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The sale ends August 16. Shop Now at Levi's