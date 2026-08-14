During the Levi's Flash Sale, the Levi's 501 Original jeans are $18.97, down from $79.50. They're only available at this price in burgundy but many sizes are available. They're made from 100% cotton non-stretch denim with a classic straight leg and button fly, and the shrink-to-fit design lets the fabric mold to your body over time. The sale ends August 16. Buy Now at Levi's