During the Levi's Flash Sale, the Levi's 501 Original jeans are $18.97, down from $79.50. They're only available at this price in burgundy but many sizes are available. They're made from 100% cotton non-stretch denim with a classic straight leg and button fly, and the shrink-to-fit design lets the fabric mold to your body over time. The sale ends August 16. Buy Now at Levi's
- Classic straight leg fit
- Button fly closure
- 100% cotton non-stretch denim
- 5-pocket styling
- Shrink-to-fit design that conforms to your body over time
- Front rise of 11.25", knee of 17.5", leg opening of 16" (size 32)
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Expires 8/17/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Levi's men's sale spans jeans, jackets, shorts, and tops, with jeans like the 501 Original marked down to as low as $18.97 from a regular price of $69.50. Graphic tees start at $5.97, and trucker jackets are available from $23.97. The sale covers hundreds of items across denim, cotton, and linen-blend styles, including Big & Tall sizes. Levi's Red Tab members get free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The sale ends August 16. Shop Now at Levi's
- Jeans starting at $16.97, including 501 Original and 505 Regular fits
- T-shirts and graphic tees starting at $5.97
- Trucker jackets and outerwear from $23.97
- Shorts styles from $11.97
- Big & Tall sizes included in the sale
- Denim, cotton, canvas, and linen blend materials available
Woot has these Amazon Essentials men's athletic-fit stretch jeans priced between $6.99 and $11.99 depending on size and color. The jeans have a mid-weight cotton denim build with added stretch, a classic five-pocket design, and reinforced stitching at the front pockets. They're also certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX, meaning they've been tested against a wide list of potentially harmful chemicals. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Athletic fit with extra room in the hip and thigh
- Mid-weight cotton denim with stretch for added comfort
- Classic five-pocket design with zippered fly and metal button closure
- Bartack reinforcements and rivets at the front pockets
- 7.5" leg opening on a size 32
- Certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX
Woot has these Amazon Essentials athletic-fit stretch jeans priced from $7 to $12, depending on size and color. They're built with mid-weight cotton denim, a bit of stretch, and the classic five-pocket styling that works for both business casual and everyday wear. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Athletic fit with extra room in the hip and thigh
- Made with mid-weight stretch cotton denim
- Classic five-pocket design with zippered fly and metal button closure
- Bartack reinforcements and rivets at the front pockets
- 7.5" leg opening on a US size 32
- Certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX
During the Levi's Flash Sale, the 568 Carpenter jeans are $18.97, down from $79.50. That's the best deal we've seen and a great price. These are final sale and while many sizes were available at publication, they will likely sell fast. They're made with 100% cotton, non-stretch denim and feature a loose, straight fit with classic 5-pocket styling. Sale ends August 16. Buy Now at Levi's
- Loose, straight fit through the leg
- Made with 100% cotton, non-stretch denim
- Zip fly with 5-pocket styling
- Front rise of 12.25" and 18" leg opening on a size 32
- Machine washable, cold water, tumble dry medium
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