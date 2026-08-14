During the Levi's Flash Sale, the 568 Carpenter jeans are $18.97, down from $79.50. That's the best deal we've seen and a great price. These are final sale and while many sizes were available at publication, they will likely sell fast. They're made with 100% cotton, non-stretch denim and feature a loose, straight fit with classic 5-pocket styling. Sale ends August 16. Buy Now at Levi's