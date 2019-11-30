Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" Laptop
$999 $2,149
free shipping

That's $1,150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20QD001TUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i5 14 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register