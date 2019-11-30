Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $1,150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $330 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $360 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping
It's the best deal we could find for this model by $19 and a very low price in general for a new major-brand Windows laptop. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's a $30 drop since we saw it three days ago and the best deal we've seen. (This is the first time it's been under $300, putting it $150 off list.) Buy Now at Walmart
It's tied with their Labor Day sale as the best percent-off sale we've seen this year. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $480 off list and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $529.99. Buy Now at HP
Save on electronics, tools, luggage, apparel and accessories, and more. Plus, select categories and vendors offer extra in-cart discounts. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we've seen and $92 less than the best deal for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
Save on headphones, earbuds, home audio, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $50 under what you'd pay at 5.11 Tactical direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
The Lenovo 2019 Black Friday Sale is live! Hourly doorbuster deals will be offered from 10 am through 10 pm today, then again on Black Friday from 8 am to 8 pm. You'll save up to 80% on computers and accessories, plus get free shipping on your order. When the sale is live, be sure to check for Lenovo coupon codes that may discount your purchase even further. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's a savings of $15 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
