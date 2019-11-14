Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a savings of at least $45 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
If you get lucky with a preorder invitation, you'll score a $70 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a $50 discount, provided you score a preorder invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
This is your first chance to grab the new Echo Flex plug-in Smart speaker with Alexa. Buy Now at Amazon
Be among the first to get the new generation Echo Show. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on MacBooks, iMacs, Apple Watches, iPads, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Shop for cameras, computers, monitors, audio equipment, TVs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $328, although most retailers charge $500 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $10 under our mention from last week, and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $70 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $10 under our mention from two days ago, $170 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $110 less than buying direct from Lenovo.
Update: The price has risen slightly to $99.99. Buy Now at Walmart
