B&H Photo Video · 35 mins ago
Lenovo Smart Display 7 w/ Lenovo WiFi Smart Plug
$100 $130
free shipping

That's a savings of at least $45 and the lowest price we could find.

Tips
  • The Smart Plug will appear in cart automatically.
Features
  • Google Assistant
  • 7" IPS touchscreen
  • dual microphone array
  • Model: ZA5K0012US
Smart Assistants
