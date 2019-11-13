Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $10 under our October mention, $60 off list, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $199. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $160 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now dropped to $379. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $480 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $480 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
It's $60 off and the best price we could find Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Staples
That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $52. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart discounts a selection of laptops, TVs, sports equipment, and home & garden items as part of its Deal Drop Event Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of QLED 4K and 8K models. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a selection of men's and women's fragrances including Burberry, Calvin Klein, Versace, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on Chamberlain, Genie, Mighty Mule, and Skylink models. Shop Now at Walmart
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $6 and a buck under our July mention. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $260 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's a savings of $120 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $20 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $171. Buy Now at Walmart
