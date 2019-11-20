Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 36 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 i5 Quad 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$549
free shipping

That's $30 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $201. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Available in Black or Gradient Blue
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81LK00HHUS
