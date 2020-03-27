Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 130s Celeron Gemini Lake 14" Laptop w/ Office 365 1-Year Subscription
$199 $239
free shipping

That's $35 less than the same laptop with a 30-day 365 trial elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Celeron N4000 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" LED-backlit display
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81KU000FUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Lenovo
Celeron 14 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register