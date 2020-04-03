Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo 8" Smart Display w/ Google Assistant
$79 $200
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 8-core processor
  • dual speakers and microphones
  • Spotify and YouTube streaming
  • 8" 1280x800 IPS display
  • 5MP front camera
  • Model: ZA3R0001US
