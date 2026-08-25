Update: The price has dropped to $64.51 since this was originally published.

At Amazon, get this 12" Wall Mounted Shutter Exhaust Vent Fan for $67. It's the best price we could find by $36. It offers 960 CFM of airflow and covers up to 1,200 square feet, with 3-speed settings and built-in thermostat control for regulating temperature between 32-130°F. Buy Now at Amazon