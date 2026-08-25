Small desks and work-from-home setups benefit from this fan's compact jet-engine design, which pushes airflow without hogging space. It's currently $15 off the $38 list price at Amazon via coupon code "48XCVTGN". Deal ends September 9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Twin-turbine design
- 8,000mAh battery provides 18 hours of operation
- Interactive LED lights mimic jet engine takeoff
Bathroom remodels or fan replacements are the obvious fit here, since this model combines ventilation, a light, and a built-in night light so you're not running a separate fixture for late-night trips. Apply coupon code "3LQ4N8OI" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Night light mode included
- 0.8 sones ultra-quiet operation
- Roomside installation requires no attic access
- 1000lm dimmable LED with 5 color temperatures
Clips to a stroller, bag strap, or belt loop and doubles as a personal misting fan with a built-in 4,000mAh battery, which makes it useful for outdoor events, youth sports, or anywhere you need to stay cool without a power outlet nearby. Apply coupon code "5IO9IZFY" for an extra savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 19 ft/s high-speed airflow
- 100-level precision wind adjustment
- Ultra-fine cooling mist spray
- Hands-free wearable neck lanyard design
- 13-hour extended battery runtime
Update: The price has dropped to $64.51 since this was originally published.
At Amazon, get this 12" Wall Mounted Shutter Exhaust Vent Fan for $67. It's the best price we could find by $36. It offers 960 CFM of airflow and covers up to 1,200 square feet, with 3-speed settings and built-in thermostat control for regulating temperature between 32-130°F. Buy Now at Amazon
- 960 CFM airflow capacity
- Covers up to 1,200 sq. ft.
- 3-speed settings w/ built-in thermostat control
- Adjustable temperature range of 32-130°F
- Aluminum weather-resistant shutters
- Includes 6-ft. cord w/ standard 3-prong plug for easy installation
Amazon offers the Vornado VFAN Mini Classic Personal Air Circulator for $29.99. That's a $20 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Two speed settings
- Multi-directional tilt head
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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