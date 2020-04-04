Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
La Crosse Technology Pop-Up Bar Projection Alarm Clock with USB
$22 $24
free shipping w/ $35

It's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
  • Home Depot offers it for the same price.
  • 90° pop-up projection
  • adjustable brightness
  • nap timer, alarm, and adjustable snooze duration
  • 12 hour time set
  • LCD display with temperature and humidity
  • USB charging port
  • Model: 616-1950-INT
