Walmart · 34 mins ago
La Crosse Technology Color Wireless Forecast Station
$38 $60
free shipping

That's a buck under our mention from a month ago and the best we could find now by $2. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon offers it for the same price.
  • wireless outdoor temperature and humidity with customizable alerts
  • full color display with adjustable brightness
  • self-setting atomic time
  • dynamic forecast icons with tendency arrows
  • Model: C85845
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
