Walmart · 1 hr ago
La Crosse Dual USB Charging Station and Alarm Clock
$16 $27
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now

  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Amazon charges the same price with free Prime shipping.
  • A close price: Home Depot charges $16.47 via in-store pickup.
  • color LCD display
  • 2 USB charge ports
  • 2 alarms and nap timer
  • indoor temperature and humidity display
  • includes USB to microUSB / Lightning cord
  • Model: C86224
