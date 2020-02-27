Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 33 mins ago
LG XBOOM 40W Speaker System and Subwoofer Combo Set
$50 $130
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
  • MP3
  • FM tuner
  • USB
  • 3.5mm input
  • Model: LG LK72
