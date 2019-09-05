New
LG UM69 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,000 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $1,400
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers the LG UM69 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $150 Buy Now

  • The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days; it expires 90 days from issuance.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • webOS 4.5 (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • compatible with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa
  • 3 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
  • ThinQ AI ready (requires Magic Remote, sold separately)
  • Model: 75UM6970PUB
  • Expires 9/5/2019
