Walmart · 46 mins ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$647 $900
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Dell and Best Buy charge $650 with free shipping.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • 4K active HDR
  • LG ThinQ AI
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • Model: 70UM6970PUA
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
