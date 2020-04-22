Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
LG 60" 4K LED UHD HDR Smart TV
$430 $500
That's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • Smart TV streaming with Netflix, Google Play, Disney+, Hulu, and more
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 60UM6900PUA
