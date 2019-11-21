New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
LG 5.1.2-Ch. Soundbar System w/ Dolby Atmos
$620 $1,300
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $377. Buy Now

Tips
  • Use coupon code "LGSB" to get this price
  • Uncheck shipping insurance in-cart
Features
  • 56.8" soundbar with Atmos-capable drivers
  • 220W subwoofer
  • Chromecast and Google Assistant compatibility
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Model: SL10YG
↑ less
Buy from Daily Steals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LGSB"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers Daily Steals LG
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register