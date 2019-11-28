Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 51 mins ago
LG 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$267
free shipping

That's $10 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $36.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10+, HLG, 4K Active HDR
  • webOS apps (including Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs; USB
  • Model: 49UM6900PUA
  • Published 51 min ago
