New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LG 42.5" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$230 $300
free shipping

A $15 drop in the last ten days puts this at the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's a $15 price low today.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
  • webOS (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Video, more)
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 43UK6090PUA
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart LG
LED 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register