That's the lowest price we could find by $37 although we saw it for $16 less in our May mention. Buy Now
Take an extra 17% off laptops, desktops, gaming PCs, and more with coupon code "SAVE17". Shop Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 21.5" LED Backlit LCD Monitor for $87.99. Coupon code "LEN15" cuts the price to $72.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.64 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Dell Outlet discounts select business laptops, desktops, servers, and monitors via the coupons listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Acer Predator 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor for $419.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under our mention of a new one from three weeks ago and $110 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's $125 under our mention from three weeks ago, $75 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find by $377. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $538 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $42. Buy Now
