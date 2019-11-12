Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LEGO Technic WHACK! Building Kit with Stunt Car
$11 $20
pickup at Walmart

It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Amazon offers it for the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
Features
  • 135 pieces
  • racing stickers
  • large rear spoiler and wide black rims with low profile tires
  • Model: 42072
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart LEGO
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register