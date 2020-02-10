Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Zavvi · 59 mins ago
LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator
$360 $540
free shipping

That's $90 under what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Zavvi

Tips
  • Use coupon code "LEGO9800" to get this price.
  • Batteries are not included.
Features
  • app-controlled with four alternative control screens
  • includes three XL motors, four L motors, and two Bluetooth-controlled smart hubs
  • Model: 42100
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEGO9800"
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Zavvi LEGO
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register