Walmart · 1 hr ago
LEGO Super Heroes Quantum Realm Explorers
$13 $20
Walmart offers the LEGO Super Heroes Quantum Realm Explorers for $13.48. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now

Features
  • includes 3 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes minifigures (Ant-Man, The Wasp, and Ghost)
  • 223 pieces
  • Model: 76109
