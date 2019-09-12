Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That's $5 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $10/ Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most vendors charge around $20. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LEGO Harry Potter The Knight Bus 403-Piece Set for $35.88 with free shipping. That's the first discount we've seen for this set (which was released last month) and a low today by $4. Buy Now
Save on a variety of LEGO sets, starting at $7.49 Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Parrot Airborne Night MiniDrone in SWAT Black for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That is $20 less than we could find for a new model. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99 Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the LEGO Super Heroes Quantum Realm Explorers for $13.48. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $3, although most charge around $60. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now
