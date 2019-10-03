New
Walmart · 29 mins ago
LEGO Star Wars 20th Anniversary Edition Clone Scout Walker
$19 $30
That's the lowest price we could find for this set by $5. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon currently offers the same deal, with free shipping for Prime members.
  • Set includes 250 pieces and 3 minifigures.
  • This is a reinterpretation of the 7250 Clone Scout Walker from 2005.
  • The Darth Vader minifigure is a reproduction of the original minifigure from 1999 and includes a detachable display stand with a 20th anniversary logo.
  • Model: 75261
