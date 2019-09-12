New
Walmart · 32 mins ago
LEGO Overwatch Hanzo vs. Genji Set
$12 $20
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most vendors charge around $20. Buy Now

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal, with free shipping for Prime members.
  • 197 pieces
  • includes 3 minifigures
  • Model: 75971
