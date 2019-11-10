New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LEGO Jurassic World Indoraptor Rampage at Lockwood Estate
$84 $130
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Includes 6 minifigures and a buildable triceratops skull
  • 1,019 pieces
  • Model: 75930
