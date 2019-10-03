New
LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle Building Set
$56 $70
free shipping

That's $14 off list, tied with our July mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 962 pieces (including 280 translucent blue water-style elements)
  • LEGO brick-built bottle, ship, and display stand
  • Model: 21313
