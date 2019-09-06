New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes Batman Batwing and The Riddler Heist Set
$40 $50
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $10.

  • Amazon and Target match this price.
  • Batman, Commissioner Gordon, Shazam, and The Riddler minifigures
  • 489 pieces
  • Model: 76120
