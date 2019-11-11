New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LEGO City Police Mobile Command Center
$29 $50
pickup at Walmart

It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $35 or more also qualify for free shipping.)
  • Amazon charges the same with free shipping.
  • 374 pieces
  • includes 4 mini figures
  • a detachable cab
  • jail cell with breakout feature and room for 2 minifigures
  • monitoring room with screens, satellite dish on the roof, desk, seat and storage area for the motorbike
  • Model: 60139
