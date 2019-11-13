Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LEGO City Heavy Cargo Transport Set
$19 $30
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Amazon and Target charge the same.
Features
  • 310 pieces
  • includes a truck, trailer, helicopter, and two minifigures
  • Model: 60183
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart LEGO
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register