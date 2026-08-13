This Koluxhome Tech V15 Ultra cordless stick vacuum is $106.99, down from $899.99 at Wayfair. It includes a detachable battery rated for up to 70 minutes of runtime, a washable HEPA filter with two extra replacements, and a one-touch dust ejection system for the 1.5L dust container. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Up to 70 minutes of runtime in floor mode, 40 minutes in carpet mode, or 20 minutes in turbo mode
- Detachable lithium-ion battery can be charged on or off the unit
- 1.5L dust container empties with a single press
- Washable HEPA filter with 2 extra replacements included, captures 99.7% of 0.3-micron particles
- 6-in-1 design with crevice nozzle, 2-in-1 brush, and sofa brush attachments
- Weighs 7 lb. and works on hardwood, tile, and thick carpet or shag rugs
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Woot's Vacuum, Sweep and Mop sale covers a wide mix of robot vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, and spot cleaners from brands like Dyson, iRobot, Shark, roborock, and ECOVACS. Many listings are factory reconditioned or refurbished, such as the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum at $299.99, while newer models like the iRobot Roomba Combo j8 Auto-Empty VacMop are priced at $249.99. Budget shoppers can also find replacement parts and filters for brands like Hoover, RIDGID, and iRobot starting under $10. This deal ends August 22. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Robot vacuums with mopping combos from brands like iRobot, roborock, and ECOVACS
- Cordless stick and handheld vacuums from Dyson, Shark, and Hoover
- Factory reconditioned, refurbished, and new-condition options included
- Replacement parts and filters available for popular vacuum brands
- Prices range from under $10 for accessories to $799.99 for a new Dyson model
eBay's Dyson sale covers certified refurbished vacuums, hair tools, and air purifiers at up to 40% off. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. Shipping is free. All refurbs include a 2-year Allstate warranty. Coupon ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
Walmart offers the Shop-Vac Brush & Flexible Crevice Tool Attachment Set for $2.40. That's a $13 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Tanga offers the Milwaukee 0880-20 18V Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum for $74.99 when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" at checkout. That's $24 off list, and shipping is free Buy Now at Tanga
- Runs on Milwaukee's 18-volt battery system
- Cordless design for wet and dry pickup
- Red finish
- Model number 0880-20
This Sleep by Wayfair adjustable bed is $384.99, down from $1,299. It includes a wireless remote with head-up, foot-up, and zero-gravity presets, and the steel frame supports up to 1,000 lb. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Steel frame construction with a fully electric adjustable base
- Supports up to 1,000 lb.
- Upholstered in a polyester blend fabric
- Includes a wireless remote control
- Zero-gravity position along with head-up and foot-up settings
- Tool-free corner leg assembly
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
At $60 off the normal price, this is the lowest price we could find for this Rebrilliant cabinet organizer, available today at Wayfair. The unit arrives fully pre-assembled, so no complicated assembly is required before installation. Soft-close full-extension slides and dual mounting options, compatible with both framed and frameless cabinets, are included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
Sign In or Register