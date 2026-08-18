Kohl's sale and clearance section covers thousands of items across clothing, shoes, home goods, and beauty. Deals range from everyday basics like Sonoma Goods For Life tees at $5.99 to name brands such as adidas, Nike, and Skechers, with some shoes discounted from $90 down to $67.50. Beauty finds from Sephora Collection and Fenty Beauty drop as low as $3.50 to $6.25. Shop Now at Kohl's