Kohl's Semi-Annual Women's Intimates Sale covers bras and panties from brands like Bali, Jockey, Warners, and Vanity Fair Lingerie, with prices starting at $10. Multi-packs of briefs from Jockey, Hanes, and Fruit of the Loom are also included alongside individual bras such as the Bali Comfort Revolution styles marked down to $19.99 from $50. Orders of $49 or more ship free. Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Bras and panties from brands like Bali, Jockey, Warners, Vanity Fair Lingerie, Maidenform, Hanes, and Fruit of the Loom
- Multi-packs of briefs and panties available in sets of 3, 5, and 6
- Wireless, underwire, and seamless bra styles included
- Period underwear and shapewear options included
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 52 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
At Amazon, get this Hanes Men's SuperSoft Bamboo Trunks 3-Pack for $9.28. It's the best deal we could find by $13. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Hanes Men's Moisture-Wicking Tagless Briefs 6-Pack for $19. It's the best deal we've seen for this multipack. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Hanes Men's Total Support Pouch Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $11. It's the best price we could find by $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Hanes Men's Tank Undershirt 6-Pack for $9.99, the best price we've seen. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Today only, you can shop men's graphic T-shirts for as little as $3.99 at Kohl's. Shipping is free over $49 or you can choose free pickup on most styles. The lineup includes licensed designs from Marvel, Star Wars, Coca-Cola, and Nintendo. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Men's and Big & Tall short sleeve graphic tees
- Designs include licensed brands like Marvel, Star Wars, Coca-Cola, and Nintendo
- Prices start as low as $3.37 with promo code
- Some styles offered at 2 for $22.00
- Free store pickup available on select items
Kohl's sale and clearance section covers thousands of items across clothing, shoes, home goods, and beauty. Deals range from everyday basics like Sonoma Goods For Life tees at $5.99 to name brands such as adidas, Nike, and Skechers, with some shoes discounted from $90 down to $67.50. Beauty finds from Sephora Collection and Fenty Beauty drop as low as $3.50 to $6.25. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Spans clothing for women, men, and kids
- Includes shoes from brands like Nike, adidas, Skechers, and Reebok
- Home items such as sheet sets, towels, and throw blankets included
- Beauty products from Sephora Collection and Fenty Beauty included
- Prices as low as $3.50 on select beauty items
With promo code "TAKE20", this American Tourister Ellipse NXT 2.0 3-Piece Hardside Spinner & Duffel Set drops to $127.99, down from $400. Shipping is free. You'll also get $20 in Kohl's Cash, available from August 17th through August 23rd. Deal ends August 16th. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Includes a duffel bag, 20" hardside carry-on, and 28" hardside checked bag
This Simply Vera Vera Wang bath rug drops to $6.07 with promo code "TAKE20", down from $18.99. It has a latex backing for skid resistance and is treated to resist fading and stains. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Made of polyester
- Latex backing for skid resistance
- Plush pile with a silky sheen
- Fade and stain resistant
- Machine washable
- Imported
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