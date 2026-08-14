Kohl's Clearance Sale covers thousands of markdowns across women's, men's, and kids' apparel, plus home basics like towels and throw blankets. Shoppers can stack additional savings using promo code "TAKE20" on top of already reduced clearance prices. Get $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend. Orders of $49 or more ship free. Shop Now at Kohl's
Shop deals on clothing, party supplies, toys, and more in this FIFA clearance sale. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid shipping charges. We've pictured the U.S. Soccer Men's Performance Shirt for $4.99 ($20 off). Shop Now at Walgreens
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Today only, you can shop men's graphic T-shirts for as little as $3.99 at Kohl's. Shipping is free over $49 or you can choose free pickup on most styles. The lineup includes licensed designs from Marvel, Star Wars, Coca-Cola, and Nintendo. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Men's and Big & Tall short sleeve graphic tees
- Designs include licensed brands like Marvel, Star Wars, Coca-Cola, and Nintendo
- Prices start as low as $3.37 with promo code
- Some styles offered at 2 for $22.00
- Free store pickup available on select items
With promo code "TAKE20", this American Tourister Ellipse NXT 2.0 3-Piece Hardside Spinner & Duffel Set drops to $127.99, down from $400. Shipping is free. You'll also get $20 in Kohl's Cash, available from August 17th through August 23rd. Deal ends August 16th. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Includes a duffel bag, 20" hardside carry-on, and 28" hardside checked bag
This Simply Vera Vera Wang bath rug drops to $6.07 with promo code "TAKE20", down from $18.99. It has a latex backing for skid resistance and is treated to resist fading and stains. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Made of polyester
- Latex backing for skid resistance
- Plush pile with a silky sheen
- Fade and stain resistant
- Machine washable
- Imported
Kohl's has a wide range of Shark Week merchandise, from graphic tees for men, women, and kids to shark-themed home decor and toys. Many items, including the Men's Discovery Shark Week Graphic T-Shirt (pictured), drop to $19.99 with promo code "GOSAVE20", which saves an extra 20% on many items here. Knock a further 20% off women's styles then with code "WOMENS20". Shipping is free with orders of $49 or more. Pickup is also available. Shop Now at Kohl's
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