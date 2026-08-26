At Amazon, get this Kitsure 16x7-Foot Fiberglass Garage Door Screen for $25. It's the best price we could find by $10. The magnetic strips let it snap shut automatically after each pass, which is useful for pets or carrying items through the garage. A weighted hem also helps keep the mesh in place in light wind. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fits standard 2-car garage openings measuring 16.3' x 7.16'
- Made from woven fiberglass mesh for airflow and insect protection
- Full-length magnetic strips let the screen auto-seal after passing through
- Weighted lower hem adds stability against wind
- Hook-and-loop fasteners allow tool-free, 3-step installation
- Includes 6 roll-up straps for securing the screen when open
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Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week covers exterior doors, interior doors, and building materials & windows, with exterior doors discounted up to 20%. Brands in the mix include ERIS, JELD-WEN, Steves & Sons, Bilco, and MMI Door, ranging from patio and French doors to steel front doors and cellar doors. Many items ship free to store, and expert installation is available on select doors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free ship-to-store on most items
- Expert installation available on many doors
In the home improvement section at Amazon Haul, you can get deals on a selection of home improvement goods, with hundreds of items under $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Storage and organization items like shower caddies, hat racks, and paper towel holders
- Woodworking tools including corner clamps, F-type clamps, and screwdriver sets
- Home fix-it supplies such as drywall anchors, door draft stoppers, and door hinges
- Small kitchen and cleaning items like oil sprayers, sponges, and grout scrubbers
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's has several allen + roth solid wood acacia butcher block countertops on sale, with prices starting at $49. Options range from unfinished natural and spice-stained styles to chevron and live-edge designs, with savings of up to $180 on select models. Buy Now at Lowe's
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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