In the home improvement section at Amazon Haul, you can get deals on a selection of home improvement goods, with hundreds of items under $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Storage and organization items like shower caddies, hat racks, and paper towel holders
- Woodworking tools including corner clamps, F-type clamps, and screwdriver sets
- Home fix-it supplies such as drywall anchors, door draft stoppers, and door hinges
- Small kitchen and cleaning items like oil sprayers, sponges, and grout scrubbers
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This 70-piece set of electrical switch labels is designed for marking circuit breakers and outlets around the home. Each sticker is made of PVC, a durable material suited for household identification tasks. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 70 labels
- Made of PVC material
- Designed for circuit breaker identification
- Includes outlet & panel reminder decals
- Suited for home electrical labeling
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
At Amazon Haul, get this 70-Piece Circuit Breaker Label Set for $1.31. It's the best price we could find by $7. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes at least 50% off a selection of concrete repair products, such as the pictured Basecrete Gray Flat Solid Cement Mildew Resistant Mold Resistant Interior/Exterior Waterproofer 5-Gallon Kit for $59 ($100 off). Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more by signing up to MyLowe's Rewards. (It's free to join.)Shop Now at Lowe's
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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