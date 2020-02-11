Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 51 mins ago
KitchenAid Slicer with Shredder Attachment
$36 $50
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $4.

Tips
  • Belk and Amazon charge the same price.
Features
  • 2 blades for thin or thick cutting
  • includes blades, adapter, skewer, and food holder
  • Model: KSMSCA
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
