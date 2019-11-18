Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 40 mins ago
KitchenAid Nespresso Espresso Maker with Milk Frother
$180
free shipping

That's $20 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $96, although most charge at least $349. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's offered by KitchenAid via eBay.
  • easy loading capsule system
  • 6 preprogrammed brew strengths
  • 1.3L removable water tank
  • heats in under 30 seconds
  • includes 16 Nespresso capsules
  • Model: KES0504
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
