That's a low by at least $9, although most stores charge $35 or more. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Farberware 17-Piece Never Needs Sharpening Knife and Kitchen Tool Set for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw it for $2 less last September. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 48-Piece Flatware Set in Cobalt for $7.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find by about $9. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99 Shop Now
That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Home Depot offers the KitchenAid Grill 2-in-1 Salt and Pepper Shaker for $2.98. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
KitchenAid via eBay offers its KitchenAid Nespresso Espresso Maker with Milk Frother in several colors (Candy Apple Red pictured) for $199.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
