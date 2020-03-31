Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Mini Food Processor
$30 $50
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Available at this price in silver or red.
  • Pad your order over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, it costs $5.99.
Features
  • dishwasher-safe bowl, lid and blade
  • 2 speeds and pulse operation
  • Model: KFC3516ACS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart KitchenAid
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register