Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 7 mins ago
King Kooker 22" Portable Propane Outdoor Cooker
$45 $67
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 10-quart aluminum fry pan with basket
  • 20" portable propane outdoor cooker
  • deep fry thermometer
  • 54,000 BTU burner
  • Model: 22PKPT
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 7 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills Walmart King Kooker
Gas/Propane
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register