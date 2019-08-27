New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kidde 5BC Auto/Marina Fire Extinguisher
$12 $34
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Kidde 5BC Auto/Marina Fire Extinguisher for $12.44. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now

  • Need more than one? Search "450DWGK80PIT" to find the 2-Pack for $21.14.
  • easy-to-pull safety pin
  • rust- and impact-resistant nylon handle
  • 2-lbs of fire extinguishing agent
  • Model: 21026488MTL
