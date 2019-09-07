Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That's tied with last week's mention, $46 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Kidde 5BC Auto/Marina Fire Extinguisher for $12.44. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 20% off a selection of AmazonBasics auto accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That includes motor oil, auto stands, microfiber car wash mitt, jump cables, sun shade, and more. Shop Now
That's around $3 less than what you'd pay elsewhere, although we saw it for a buck less a month ago. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about $6.
Update: Prices now start at $7.99. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $21, outside of the seller below. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
