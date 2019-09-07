New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kidde 5-B:C 3-lb. Disposable Marine / Auto Fire Extinguisher
$21 $67
pickup at Walmart

That's tied with last week's mention, $46 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • In-store pickup dodges the $5.99 shipping fee
Features
  • easy to read gauge
  • easy to pull safety pin
  • rust- and impact-resistant nylon handle
  • powder-coated cylinder
  • Coast Guard (U.S.C.G) approved
  • Model: 21026488MTL
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Automotive Walmart Kidde
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register