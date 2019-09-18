New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Kenmore Elite 4.5-cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer
$993 $1,530
free shipping

That's a savings of $537 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Features
  • smart motion technology
  • Accela Wash technology
  • remote control via Kenmore Smart App and voice commands
  • Cold Clean cycle
  • Model: 41782
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Washers / Washing Machines Sears Kenmore
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register