Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Sears · 25 mins ago
Kenmore Elite 24.1-Cu. Ft. Refrigerator
$1,050 $2,100
free shipping

That's $1,050 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Use coupon code "KENMORE50" to get this discount.
  • Remove required parts as you proceed through checkout to get this price.
Features
  • available in stainless steel
  • bottom freezer
  • humidity-controlled crisper drawer
  • gallon-size storage bins and Tilt-N-Store door bin
  • built-in ice maker
  • adjustable glass shelves
  • Model: 79043
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "KENMORE50"
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Sears Kenmore
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register