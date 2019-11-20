Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 1 hr ago
Kenmore 26.1-Cu. Ft. French-Door Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker
$950 $1,000
free shipping

That's $990 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Use code "KENMORE50" to get this discount.
Features
  • 26.1-cu. ft. capacity
  • large door bins
  • full-width gourmet pantry drawer
  • adjustable shelves
  • dual evaporator
  • 2 humidity-controlled crisper drawers
  • internal ice maker
  • available in Fingerprint-Resistant Stainless Steel
  • Model: 73025
  • Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
