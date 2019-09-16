New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Kenmore 25-Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser
$645 $1,480
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $535. Buy Now

Tips
  • apply coupon code "SAVE35OFF300" to drop the price to $644.94
  • you may need to select "Leave-in-Box Delivery" to get this price
Features
  • dual LED lighting
  • dual-pad water and ice dispenser
  • glass freezer shelves
  • Model: 51112
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE35OFF300"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Sears Kenmore
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register