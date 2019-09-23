New
Sears · 51 mins ago
Kenmore 24" Built-In Dishwasher with PowerWave Spray Arm
$350 $830
pickup at Sears

That's $480 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee
Features
  • Fits up to 13 place settings
  • SmartWash cycle
  • Adjustable upper rack
  • Stainless steel tub
  • Model: 13542
