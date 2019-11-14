Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 52 mins ago
Kenmore 23.8-Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
$850 $900
free shipping

That's $930 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "KENMORE50" to get this price.
Features
  • Full-Width Pantry Drawer
  • Interior Ice Dispenser
  • Interior Water Dispenser
  • Gallon-sized door bins
  • Model: 79433
Details
Comments
  • Code "KENMORE50"
